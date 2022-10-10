Fed's Lael Brainard says monetary tightening will lower inflation over time

"It will take time for the cumulative effect of tighter monetary policy to work through the economy broadly and to bring inflation down," Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

Brainard, the Fed's No. 2 official, believes interest rates will need to be restrictive "for some time" to ensure that inflation comes down to target "over time," according to her prepared speech. In its quest to stave off inflation pressures, the central bank has already lifted its benchmark rate by 300 basis points since it started tightening March to a target range of 3.0%-3.25%. The Federal Open Market Committee projects a 4.6% terminal rate by the end of 2023.

In the wake of the fastest rate-hiking cycle in decades, the U.S. economy is already showing signs of slowing ranging from the housing market to manufacturing. The labor market, though, remains relatively hot thus keeping the Fed on its aggressive tightening trail as it seeks to moderate demand.

"Against the backdrop of slower output growth, we are seeing some tentative signs of rebalancing in the labor market," Brainard pointed out.

Of course, the Fed's actions are based on incoming economic data, most of which is lagged, though, hence the popular notion that the Fed is behind the curve. "Moving forward deliberately and in a data-dependent manner will enable us to learn how economic activity, employment, and inflation are adjusting to cumulative tightening in order to inform our assessments of the path of the policy rate," Brainard said.

She noted that the central bank "takes into account the spillovers of higher interest rates, a stronger dollar, and weaker demand from foreign economies into the United States," adding that "we are attentive to the risk of further adverse shocks—for instance, from Russia's war against Ukraine, the pandemic, or China's zero-COVID policies." Meanwhile, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, warned last week that the Fed's rate increases will likely "break" something in the economy this year.

With the stock market changing hands in bear market territory, Brainard raised her concerns about "a sharp decrease in risk sentiment or other risk event" becoming "amplified, especially given fragile liquidity in core financial markets."

