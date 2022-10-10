Eni (NYSE:E) said Monday it started production at two gas fields related to a contract with Sonatrach in Algeria's Berkine South Basin aimed at supplying the European market.

South Berkine currently has a production capacity of 1M cm/day of gas and 4K bbl/day of associated liquids, which is expected to rise to ~2M cm/day by the end of the year and eventually reach the full potential of the Menzel Ledjmet East gas treatment plant, equal to 11M cm/day.

Eni (E), which has said work at the Berkine Basin involves a $1.4B investment, was producing 95K boe/day in Algeria and expects to increase results to more than 120K boe/day in 2023.

The new license is the first to begin producing under Algeria's new 19-13 hydrocarbon law.

