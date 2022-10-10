Key union rejects deal with freight railroads

The threat of a national railway strike increased slightly on Monday after a key union rejected a deal with rail companies.

A majority of the employees that are part of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division union voted against the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5K in bonuses for employees, according to Associated Press.

Union President Tony Cardwell maintained that the railroads did not do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off and demanding working conditions. The Brothers of Maintenance of Way is the third largest railroad union in the U.S.

While four other railroad unions have approved new labor agreements with the freight railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Kansas City Southern, CSX Corporation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), all 12 unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike down the road. Some of the union votes are not planned until November.

Looking ahead, The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union said it agreed to delay any strike until five days after Congress reconvenes in mid-November to allow time for additional negotiation. The White House has been monitoring the railroad union developments and has applied pressure to both sides to prevent a devastating strike or walkout. Late last week, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said he expected to see the rail union agreements completed and ratified in the next few weeks.