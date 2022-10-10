Baird cuts REIT ratings amid ‘Higher for Longer’ rate outlook

Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded a number of REIT names on Monday given a shift in macroeconomic assumptions.

Rodgers and his team downgraded a total of seven REITs within their coverage, consisting of two Office REITs and five Healthcare REITs. Each name was downgraded to "Neutral" from a prior Buy-equivalent rating.

“We are reducing estimates across our coverage for a higher-for-longer rate outlook and what we expect will be ongoing revisions lower in both fundamental expectations and a longer period of price discovery in the investment sales market,” he explained.

As such, Rodgers advised that investors are best served waiting on the sidelines until fundamentals improve or sentiment resets. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were moved to Neutral among office REITs.

“Office fundamentals remain challenging and should deteriorate as the U.S. market enters recession,” Rodgers commented. “We have little confidence in value as an investment theme.

Meanwhile, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Welltower Inc. (WELL), and Global Medical REIT (GMRE) were moved to Hold-equivalent ratings among healthcare names.

“Healthcare REIT changes reflect further anticipated pressure on operators from higher costs, some substantial YTD outperformance and sentiment for a Senior Housing Operating recovery that we believe is too high,” Rodgers concluded.

