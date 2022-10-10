Tata Motors trades lower as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

Oct. 10, 2022 2:33 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shares of India's Tata Motors (TTM) slides after its Jaguar Land Rover business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year.
  • The automaker blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialized chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target
  • However, it said new deals with semiconductor suppliers would lead to improved sales in the second half of the fiscal year.
  • "We would need more clarity on the pace of production recovery at JLR to turn constructive," J.P. Morgan analyst Amyn Pirani wrote in a note, downgrading the rating on Tata Motors to "neutral" from "overweight."
  • Tata Motors might not meet its target of $1.11B in free cash flow for JLR.

