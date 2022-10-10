Leonardo DRS awarded $579M contract for advanced thermal weapon sights
Oct. 10, 2022
- Leonardo DRS (DRS) has received a contract to produce its next-generation thermal weapon sights for the U.S. Army.
- The firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command is valued at $579M over five years.
- The Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business will produce advanced Family of Weapons Sights – Individual systems for its U.S. Army customer.
- “We have a long history of supplying the Army with advanced Electro-Optic and Infrared technologies, and this award will help to keep soldiers safe and better ensure their mission is accomplished,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior VP and GM of the Leonardo DRS.
