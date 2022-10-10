Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has tapped Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to help with ad measurement as it looks to reassure advertisers taking part in the streamer's upcoming ad-supported tier, Ad Age reports.

IAS jumped into positive ground Monday afternoon, up 0.5%, while DoubleVerify (DV) pared losses, down just 0.9%.

Netflix has said it would roll out the lower-priced service tier for 2023, though it's widely believe to be pushing for a November start.

It raised eyebrows with some aggressive signals about how advertising on its platform would go: a relatively high price for the inventory ($60 per thousand views), along with just limited targeting and no third-party measurement.

As third-party viewability companies, IAS and DoubleVerify could help stem some of the pushback Netflix has gotten from advertisers. It may be just a start, though, as Netflix may face pressure for better measurement if it wants to compete with existing and upcoming ad tiers such as Disney's (DIS) Disney+ and Hulu, and NBCUniversal's (CMCSA) Peacock.

Earlier, Netflix reported that after an accounting change, it posted £1.4B in UK revenues last year.