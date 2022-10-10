SPAC Climate Rock to combine with solar project developer EEW

Oct. 10, 2022 2:52 PM ETClimateRock (CLRC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC Climate Rock (NASDAQ:CLRC) intends to combine with solar project developer EEW Eco Energy World through a deal that pegs the equity value of EEW at around $650M.

The deal calls for Climate Rock and EEW to be acquired by a newly established entity. The merger is contingent upon the combined company receiving $40M in cash after redemptions and transaction costs.

After the closing, EEW shareholders will hold up to 85% of the combined company's outstanding stock.

Based in London, EEW is a utility-scale developer of solar projects in the UK, Europe and Australia.

Climate Rock went public in late April, raising $75M.

