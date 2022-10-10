Only about a week after leading a market rally, cruise stocks led the S&P lower on Monday.

Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) -5.9%, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -5.87%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -7.87% were all among the top 10 decliners in the S&P on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line was second only to Wynn Resorts in terms of a percentage drop on the day.

Trading volume in both Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Carnival Corp (CCL) trended notably above daily averages as well. The latter was cited as the third most actively traded individual stock in the S&P heading into the final hour of Monday's trading, per Google data. Carnival Corp. (CCL) also touched a 52-week low of $6.15 at its intraday nadir.

