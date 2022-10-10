Novavax spikes ahead of presentations on COVID-19 vaccine portfolio
Oct. 10, 2022 2:57 PM ET
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares ended a three-day losing streak Monday to rise ~9% after the biotech announced that it would share new data from its COVID-19 vaccine pipeline at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe, scheduled to be held Oct. 11 – 14, 2022.
- The NVAX presentations lined up for Wednesday include an oral presentation on new data from the company’s first Phase 1/2 dose-finding study for the COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate.
- Another presentation will contain new data for NVAX protein-based vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 - 17 from the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307.
- In Q3 2022, NVAX trailed small-cap biopharma stocks after the company halved its full-year guidance following a sharp Q2 topline miss.
