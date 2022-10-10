Morgan Stanley sized up the growth upside for Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) ahead of the online retailer's Investor Day expected for later this year.

Analyst Lauren Schenk and team have long-term gross merchandise value and EBITDA expectations for Farfetch (FTCH) ahead of the consensus marks due to the deals in place with YNAP, Reebok, NMG, and Ferragamo.

"The complexity and many unknowns of FTCH's business and four newly announced deals have caused the stock to be mispriced, in our view."

The upcoming investor day event is seen as a catalyst for Farfetch (FTCH) given that the sell-side and the market do not appear to have spent much time digging into each deal, which the firm thinks leads to the potential for significant, upward 2023-2025 estimate revisions down the road.

Morgan Stanley estimated the four deals alone should contribute at least $125M to 2024 EBITDA and $165M to 2025 EBITDA. An Overweight rating on FTCH kept in place by MS and the firm's price target of $32 implies share will more than triple.

"Although the stock has materially underperformed for a variety of reasons this year (Russia exposure, FX, anniversary strong reopening trends, lower markdown sales), we see FTCH as one of the few unprofitable tech businesses on the cusp of burgeoning profitability."

Farfetch (FTCH) trades more than 40% below its 200-day moving average.