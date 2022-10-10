DraftKings slumps with sports betting hopes for California fading

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded lower on Monday on reports that the company along with FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) is pulling back significantly on advertising for a ballot measure to legalize online sports betting in California.

The development follows what appears to be declining support for Proposition 27. A poll released by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley indicated that 27% of likely voters would support Prop 27, while 53% would oppose it. Per the Wall Street Journal, another public poll and an internal one released by opponents showed similar results of fading support.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) were down 12.88% at 3:20 p.m. on a weak day overall for the consumer discretionary sector and stocks tied to casinos/sports bettings.

