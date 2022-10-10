Satellite developer Terran Orbital stock soars 24%
Oct. 10, 2022 3:33 PM ETTerran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Small satellite developer and operator Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock shot up 24% in afternoon trading Monday.
Shares of Terran Orbital opened at $1.94, reaching a high of $2.49 in mid-afternoon trading. The stock recently changed hands at $2.43 at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to release any news or make any filings on Monday.
Terran Orbital went public in late March through a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two that valued the combined company at around $1.58B.
Wall Street analysts tracked by SA currently have a strong buy rating, on average, for the stock. The stock's quantitative rating, however, is a strong sell.
