Satellite developer Terran Orbital stock soars 24%

Oct. 10, 2022 3:33 PM ETTerran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To Nasa)

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Small satellite developer and operator Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock shot up 24% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of Terran Orbital opened at $1.94, reaching a high of $2.49 in mid-afternoon trading. The stock recently changed hands at $2.43 at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to release any news or make any filings on Monday.

Terran Orbital went public in late March through a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two that valued the combined company at around $1.58B.

Wall Street analysts tracked by SA currently have a strong buy rating, on average, for the stock. The stock's quantitative rating, however, is a strong sell.

