Gold prices plunged further below $1,700/oz Monday, coming under pressure from the stronger dollar and weak risk sentiment in equity markets as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive with rate hikes.

Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for October delivery closed -1.9% at $1,667.30/oz, its largest one day dollar and percentage decline since July 5, while October Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled -3.1% at $19.556/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS) (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Gold gained last week but its advance was trimmed after Friday's non-farm payrolls data showed the unemployment rate returning to a historic low, dimming hopes the Fed might moderate its hawkish stance, which had built following weaker economic prints earlier in the week.

The likelihood now is that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates aggressively, potentially delivering another 75 basis point rate hike at the central bank's November meeting.

"A longer period before a change in the Fed's stance could mean that the gold price is pinned down for longer," analysts at Heraeus wrote Monday, but once a slowing U.S. economy forces a Fed policy pivot, the dollar likely would begin depreciating, in turn boosting the gold price.

The gold price is coming off six consecutive monthly declines on the back of the surging dollar and higher bond yields.

