Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 3% Monday, rebounding after three off sessions and marking its biggest move since last Tuesday when billionaire Elon Musk revealed he intended to (conditionally) move forward with his plan to purchase the company and take it private.

Aside from Tuesday's 22% gain, it's pacing to Twitter's best session in more than a month, as momentum seems to shift toward an actually consummated transaction.

It comes alongside a report that two big equity investors are sticking with their commitment to Musk to help fund the $33B portion of the $44B purchase price. The Information says Sequoia Capital plans to keep its funding in place - it's committed $800M - and crypto exchange Binance is set to stand behind its commitment of $500M.

That reiterated support from two of the biggest equity backers is helping to shore up some concerns about funding that still seem to be dogging the deal.

A high-profile trial in Delaware's Court of Chancery to decided the deal's fate was stayed until Oct. 28 to provide time for closing; if the deal fails to close, that will result in a new November trial date.

Banks have committed $6.5B in loans, $3B in secured bonds and $3B in unsecured bonds - a total of $12.5B in debt toward the deal. With the market having turned, though, they're reportedly facing losses of some $500M in selling the packages.