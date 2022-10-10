JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that current economic conditions will likely push the U.S. into a recession in the next six to nine months, amid "very serious" headwinds like inflation, rising interest rates, quantitative tightening and the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to CNBC, the head of JPMorgan also warned that markets could become "disorderly" as volatility increases in the face of a fast-changing economic situation.

Looking at near-term circumstances, Dimon said the current economy was still doing well but faced significant headwinds that he thinks have already pushed Europe into a downturn.

On a longer timeline, Dimon contended that it was difficult to predict how long an eventual recession would last. Despite the substantial challenges, he said the economy would receive a boost from a "strong" consumer and businesses that have already shown resilience during the COVID shutdowns.

"To guess is hard. Be prepared," the JPMorgan CEO advised.

While the precise details of the economic outlook remain hazy, Dimon predicted that financial markets (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) will continue to see wide swings, as participants try to keep up with incoming information.

"The one guarantee ... volatile markets. You're going to have volatile markets." he said. "I think it's possible that you could see [the markets] be disorderly at some time in the not too near future."

For more on the current state of the stock market, see why BTIG predicts that the S&P 500, which is currently sitting around 3,600, could head towards the 3,400 level later this month.