JX Luxventure jumps 15% on Hongri sale for $10M
Oct. 10, 2022 3:52 PM ETJX Luxventure Limited (JXJT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) signs MOU with purchaser Shenzhen Zhongjiyingfeng Investment to sell Hongri International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for $10M.
- Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, CEO said: "We are delighted to enter into this MOU with the Purchaser. This strategic move enables us to build on our momentum on improving margins and concentrate our travel, duty-free cross-border merchandise and eCommerce business. Once the Sale and Purchase Transaction is closed, we are confident that our three continuing business segments will soon return the overall profitability to our shareholders."
- Stock rises 14.7%.
