Kaman division to build logistics UAS prototype for US Marine Corps

Oct. 10, 2022 4:13 PM ETKaman Corporation (KAMN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) said Monday its division Kaman Air Vehicles was selected to build a logistics UAS prototype for the U.S. Marine Corps.
  • The unit will build a funded military version of its KARGO UAV, an autonomous medium-lift logistics vehicle.
  • The USMC project is being managed by NAVAIR PMA-263 under the Medium Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air (MULS-A) program.
  • A full-scale demonstrator of the KARGO UAV is under construction, and first flight is scheduled later this year.
  • Parallel testing is ongoing for the autonomy systems that will be employed on the Marine Corps prototype.
  • Carroll Lane, president of KAMN's precision products segment, said KARGO UAV development for the U.S. Marines would remain a priority for the foreseeable future.

