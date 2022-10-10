Kinetik transfers stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) announced Monday the transfer of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company said it will begin trading on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol at the open of trading on October 24.

Predecessors Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco combined one year ago to form Kinetik (KNTK).

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) offers a high dividend yield but carries risks of dilution posed by its dividend reinvestment program, Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.