Allison Transmission unveils new electric hybrid propulsion system for armored combat vehicles
Oct. 10, 2022
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) introduced the company's eGen Force electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles at an industry event on Monday.
The eGen Force is designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles and is noted to meet the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.
"This product is more than a transmission – it is a power distribution system featuring an electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation," previewed ALSN exec Dana Pittard.
ALSN said the system enables engine-off mobility to reduce enemy detection from acoustic and thermal signals, which could increase soldier survivability.
