Allison Transmission unveils new electric hybrid propulsion system for armored combat vehicles

Oct. 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) introduced the company's eGen Force electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles at an industry event on Monday.

The eGen Force is designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles and is noted to meet the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

"This product is more than a transmission – it is a power distribution system featuring an electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation," previewed ALSN exec Dana Pittard.

ALSN said the system enables engine-off mobility to reduce enemy detection from acoustic and thermal signals, which could increase soldier survivability.

Comments

