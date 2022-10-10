Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) introduced the company's eGen Force electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles at an industry event on Monday.

The eGen Force is designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles and is noted to meet the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

"This product is more than a transmission – it is a power distribution system featuring an electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation," previewed ALSN exec Dana Pittard.

ALSN said the system enables engine-off mobility to reduce enemy detection from acoustic and thermal signals, which could increase soldier survivability.

