Ex-Fed chair Ben Bernanke: U.S. not in anything like dire straits seen in 2008

Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Monday that the U.S. economy, which is showing signs of cooling amid the central bank's aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign, is "certainly not in anything like the dire straits we were in" during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

Still, as pressures from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as a soaring dollar squeeze economies around the globe, Bernanke, who earlier won the Nobel Prize in Economics for his research on banks and financial crisis, noted "there are issues of financial stability in various markets," he said during a press briefing at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

“Even if financial problems don’t begin an episode, over time, if the episode makes financial conditions worse, they can add to the problem and intensify it, so that’s something I think that we really have to pay close attention to,” he said.

Looking at America's looming inflation conundrum in connection with the Fed's 2% objective, "challenging the target in the middle of a situation where inflation is well above the target would not be good for the Fed's credibility," the former Fed chief pointed out. A number of high-profile investors and even some monetary policymakers have recently admitted the Fed's mistake when it called inflation "transitory" last year, as consumer prices still hover at around 40-year highs.

In expressing his confidence that the Fed will bring inflation down to target eventually, Bernanke thinks "we'll see interest rates that are again relatively low going forward." Meanwhile, the Fed's median projection of the terminal funds rate stood at 4.6% by the end of 2023, compared with the current target range of 3.0-3.25%.

