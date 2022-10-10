XPO Logistics approves separation of RXO; appoints Carl Anderson as chief financial officer
Oct. 10, 2022 4:30 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) said on Monday its board of directors had approved separation of its tech-enabled brokered transportation platform, RXO.
- The company also announced appointment of Carl Anderson as chief financial officer of XPO, effective November 8.
- Anderson will replace Ravi Tulsyan.
- The company announced new board of directors for XPO Post-Spin-Off.
- Record date for the distribution of RXO shares will be October 20.
- Trading expected to begin on or about October 27.
- Distribution expected to be completed on November 1.
- If the distribution is completed, each XPO stockholder will receive one share of RXO common stock for every one share of XPO common stock held on the record date.
- The company had previously announced that it intends to spin off its asset-light brokered transportation platform from its asset-based less-than-truckload business, creating two separate, publicly-traded companies.
