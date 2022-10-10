XPO Logistics approves separation of RXO; appoints Carl Anderson as chief financial officer

Oct. 10, 2022 4:30 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) said on Monday its board of directors had approved separation of its tech-enabled brokered transportation platform, RXO.
  • The company also announced appointment of Carl Anderson as chief financial officer of XPO, effective November 8.
  • Anderson will replace Ravi Tulsyan.
  • The company announced new board of directors for XPO Post-Spin-Off.
  • Record date for the distribution of RXO shares will be October 20.
  • Trading expected to begin on or about October 27.
  • Distribution expected to be completed on November 1.
  • If the distribution is completed, each XPO stockholder will receive one share of RXO common stock for every one share of XPO common stock held on the record date.
  • The company had previously announced that it intends to spin off its asset-light brokered transportation platform from its asset-based less-than-truckload business, creating two separate, publicly-traded companies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.