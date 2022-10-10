Industrial stocks edge up slightly, led by Boeing’s advance

Industrial stocks mostly started the week in positive territory, defying losses among the major market indexes. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap companies, was little changed with a 0.4% gain but that was enough to end a three-day losing streak.

Boeing (BA) had the biggest increase among the fund’s holdings with a 1.6% advance. The aircraft maker’s gain followed a news report saying a 737 MAX jet had flown in China for the first time since the planes had been grounded because of safety concerns. MIAT Mongolian Airlines made a round-trip flight last week after receiving permission in August to operate the plane in China.

Other aircraft and defense contractors on Monday also rose, including a 1.6% gain for Northrop Grumman (NOC) and a 1.5% increase for Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Union Pacific (UNP) was the exception among the industrial ETF’s biggest holdings. It slipped 0.8% as a major railroad union rejected a labor agreement with rail companies.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings
Company (Ticker) Oct. 10 closing price % change
Boeing (BA) $131.90 1.6%
Caterpillar (CAT) $178.67 0.6%
Deere & Co. (DE) $359.68 1.0%
General Electric (GE) $64.98 0.7%
Honeywell International (HON) $171.89 0.3%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) $409.99 1.5%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) $503.83 1.6%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $84.16 0.2%
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) $194.05 -0.8%
United Parcel Service (UPS) $159.74 0.4%

