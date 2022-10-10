Industrial stocks mostly started the week in positive territory, defying losses among the major market indexes. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap companies, was little changed with a 0.4% gain but that was enough to end a three-day losing streak.

Boeing (BA) had the biggest increase among the fund’s holdings with a 1.6% advance. The aircraft maker’s gain followed a news report saying a 737 MAX jet had flown in China for the first time since the planes had been grounded because of safety concerns. MIAT Mongolian Airlines made a round-trip flight last week after receiving permission in August to operate the plane in China.

Other aircraft and defense contractors on Monday also rose, including a 1.6% gain for Northrop Grumman (NOC) and a 1.5% increase for Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Union Pacific (UNP) was the exception among the industrial ETF’s biggest holdings. It slipped 0.8% as a major railroad union rejected a labor agreement with rail companies.