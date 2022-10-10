Why did DraftKings slide today? California sports betting hopes are fading

Oct. 10, 2022 4:37 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) ended the day down 13.9% on above-average trading volume.

The selling pressure was tied to a Wall Street Journal report indicating that the company and FanDuel are pulling back significantly on advertising for a ballot measure to legalize online sports betting in California. That development follows what appears to be declining support for Proposition 27. A poll released by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley indicated that 27% of likely voters would support Prop 27, while 53% would oppose it.

The sharp drop for DKNG also coincided with selling pressure across consumer discretionary stocks trading with a future growth premium.

Shares of DKNG are down 26% over the last four weeks.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.