DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) ended the day down 13.9% on above-average trading volume.

The selling pressure was tied to a Wall Street Journal report indicating that the company and FanDuel are pulling back significantly on advertising for a ballot measure to legalize online sports betting in California. That development follows what appears to be declining support for Proposition 27. A poll released by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley indicated that 27% of likely voters would support Prop 27, while 53% would oppose it.

The sharp drop for DKNG also coincided with selling pressure across consumer discretionary stocks trading with a future growth premium.

Shares of DKNG are down 26% over the last four weeks.