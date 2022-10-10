Venator Materials announces $51.3M sale-leaseback deal for Los Angeles facility
Oct. 10, 2022 4:44 PM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) said Monday its U.S. affiliate closed a sale-leaseback deal for its Color Pigments manufacturing facility in Los Angeles with New Mountain Net Lease for $51.3M.
- VNTR entered into an agreement to lease the property from New Mountain for 15 years, with an option to extend the lease for two additional terms of ~10 years each.
- The annual lease cost will be $3.4M in the first year, with an initial corresponding cap rate of 6.7%.
- VNTR last week warned of weak TiO2 sales in Europe and Asia in Q3.
