Australian gym equipment retailer Fitell Corp. (FTEL) has filed to hold a proposed $15M initial public offering on the US market.

Fitell didn't disclose in the filing the number or price of the shares to be offered, but indicated in an attached filing fee schedule that it hopes to raise around $15M.

The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol FTEL. Revere Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Australia, Fitell is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment. The company plans to launch a line of connected fitness products in November that includes interactive bikes and mirrors. Fitell launched a licensed fitness studio business called mYSTEPS in late 2021 and reported having six studios by the end of the second quarter.

The company has been turning a profit. For the year ended June 30, 2022, Fitell reported a net income of $13K on revenue of $8M.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.