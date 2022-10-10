Nasdaq U.S. equity options volume rises nearly 3% in September
Oct. 10, 2022 4:47 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) U.S. equity options volume for September stood at 282M contracts, up 2.9% from August and 15.1% from the year-ago period, according to the exchange's monthly stats released on Monday.
- European options and futures volume came in at 6.2M contracts at September 30, up from 6.0M in the prior month, but down from 6.5M a year earlier.
- U.S. matched equity volume of 43.22M shares increased from 40.9M in August and 38.2M in September 2021. European equity volume was $69.1B compared with $64.6B a month ago and $104.3B a year before.
- European fixed income volume of 3.3M contracts climbed from 1.8M in August and 3.0M in September of last year.
- Previously, (Sep. 6) Nasdaq U.S. matched equity volume climbed 14% from a weak July.
Comments