Nasdaq U.S. equity options volume rises nearly 3% in September

Oct. 10, 2022 4:47 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) U.S. equity options volume for September stood at 282M contracts, up 2.9% from August and 15.1% from the year-ago period, according to the exchange's monthly stats released on Monday.
  • European options and futures volume came in at 6.2M contracts at September 30, up from 6.0M in the prior month, but down from 6.5M a year earlier.
  • U.S. matched equity volume of 43.22M shares increased from 40.9M in August and 38.2M in September 2021. European equity volume was $69.1B compared with $64.6B a month ago and $104.3B a year before.
  • European fixed income volume of 3.3M contracts climbed from 1.8M in August and 3.0M in September of last year.
  • Previously, (Sep. 6) Nasdaq U.S. matched equity volume climbed 14% from a weak July.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.