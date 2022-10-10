Cohen & Steers AUM falls to $79.2B on market depreciation, net outflows
Oct. 10, 2022 4:57 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) preliminary assets under management dropped 11.8% to $79.2B at the end of September due to a combination of market depreciation, net outflows and distributions, it said Monday.
- Institutional accounts AUM totaled $30.87B at September 30, down from $35.52B at August 31.
- Open-end funds AUM fell to $37.35B from $42.29B in the prior month. Closed-end funds AUM, meanwhile, slipped to $10.99B from $11.99B previously.
- Previously, (Sep. 12) Cohen & Steers August AUM drops by $4.2B.
