Oct. 10, 2022 4:57 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) preliminary assets under management dropped 11.8% to $79.2B at the end of September due to a combination of market depreciation, net outflows and distributions, it said Monday.
  • Institutional accounts AUM totaled $30.87B at September 30, down from $35.52B at August 31.
  • Open-end funds AUM fell to $37.35B from $42.29B in the prior month. Closed-end funds AUM, meanwhile, slipped to $10.99B from $11.99B previously.
