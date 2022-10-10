AGNC Investment announces preliminary estimates for Q3

Oct. 10, 2022 5:00 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on Monday announced preliminary estimates for certain financial measures for the third quarter.
  • AGNC's tangible net book value per common share was estimated to be between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.
  • Comprehensive loss per common share was estimated to be between $1.99 and $2.03 per share.
  • GNC had approximately $3.6 billion of cash and unencumbered Agency MBS, which includes approximately $0.8 billion at the Company's captive broker-dealer Bethesda Securities and excludes unencumbered CRT and non-Agency securities.
  • AGNC's total investment portfolio was approximately $61.5 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.