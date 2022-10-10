AGNC Investment announces preliminary estimates for Q3
Oct. 10, 2022 5:00 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on Monday announced preliminary estimates for certain financial measures for the third quarter.
- AGNC's tangible net book value per common share was estimated to be between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.
- Comprehensive loss per common share was estimated to be between $1.99 and $2.03 per share.
- GNC had approximately $3.6 billion of cash and unencumbered Agency MBS, which includes approximately $0.8 billion at the Company's captive broker-dealer Bethesda Securities and excludes unencumbered CRT and non-Agency securities.
- AGNC's total investment portfolio was approximately $61.5 billion.
