Crude oil tilts lower after weak economic data from China

Shares of energy companies fell sharply Monday, closing -2% at the bottom of the S&P sector standings after exploding more than 13% higher last week, as oil and natural gas futures gave back some of their recent gains.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for November delivery settled -1.6% to $91.13/bbl, snapping a five-session winning streak, and December Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended -1.7% to $96.19/bbl, as data from China raise worries about demand from the world's largest crude importer.

Front-month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for November delivery finished -4.6% to $6.435/MMBtu, falling to its lowest level in nearly three months, as rising production was seen tipping the market out of balance.

Analysts tied crude oil's weakness to the September reading of the Caixin service purchasing managers index in China released over the weekend, which fell to 49.3 from a 55 reading in August - the first contraction in four months - weighed by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Fears the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of raising rates to stem inflation caused equity markets to decline and the dollar to strengthen, hurting oil and other dollar-based commodities enough to prompt some analysts to say crude is entering "a corrective phase" after last week's rally.

OPEC+'s 2M bbl/day production cut last week signals the cartel has a new $90-$100 price floor for crude oil that might cause consternation for U.S. lawmakers but should prove lucrative for oil producers.

