Angi names chairman to take over CEO role as Hanrahan departs

Oct. 10, 2022

ANGI Homeservices office. ANGI Homeservices is an internet services company formed by the merger of Angie"s List and HomeAdvisor.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) has tapped its own chairman to take over the chief executive's role, as Oisin Hanrahan is exiting that post and leaving the board.
  • Joey Levin, CEO of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Chairman of Angi, will fill that role and oversee the executive leadership team and daily management, effective Monday.
  • “Angi is in a strong position—we have established a unified Angi product and brand and have invested deeply in our platform and technology to offer the most complete solution for homeowners available online,” Levin said. “I believe we are well positioned to pursue a balanced mix of growth and profitability in our two key lines of business, Angi Ads and Leads and Angi Services.”

