Leggett & Platt drops 9% after lowering FY22 guidance
Oct. 10, 2022 5:11 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) falls 9% after hours as lowered its FY 2022 guidance as sales expected to be $5.1-$5.2B (vs prior $5.2–$5.4B) vs. consensus of $5.32B, decrease is primarily due to lower volume than previously expected.
- EPS guidance now $2.30 to $2.45 (vs. prior $2.65–$2.80) vs. consensus of $2.71, the decrease is primarily from lower volume, reduced production, slower than anticipated cost recovery in Automotive, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam.
- Based upon this guidance, EBIT margin range should be 9.5% to 10.0% (vs. prior 10.5%–10.7%) and Cash from operations expected to be $400-$450M (vs. prior $550–$600M).
- "Our strong balance sheet and cash flow give us confidence in our ability to navigate challenging markets while investing in long-term opportunities." said President and CEO Mitch Dolloff .
- LEG -9.17% after hours to $31.50.
Comments (5)