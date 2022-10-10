AssetMark Financial platform assets dip 5.9% in September, net flows drop 62.3%

Oct. 10, 2022 5:12 PM ETAssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) platform assets fell to $79.4B at the end of September, down from $84.4B at August 31 and $86.8B in the year-ago period.
  • Net flows saw a huge drawdown at month-end, dropping 62.3% to $228M from the prior month and -76.4% a year before.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.51B, compared with $4.48B in August and $2.61B in September 2021.
  • Number of the households edged up by 0.4% to 223.1K and climbed 9.9% from a year ago.
  • Previously, (Aug. 10) AssetMark Financial platform assets rise over 5% in July, net flows slide.

