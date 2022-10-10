Iron ore prices pop as Chinese trading resumes after holiday

Iron ore prices rose to two-month highs Monday, as portside inventory in China shrank during the Golden Week holidays to the lowest since mid-July, indicating strong demand.

Adding to supply concerns, threats of flooding remained in Australia - China's biggest iron ore supplier - as authorities warned of further inclement weather that could bring more downpours.

According to Reuters, the most-active January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (SCO:COM) ended daytime trading +2.2% at 739.50 yuan/metric ton ($103.93), after touching 744.50 yuan/ton, its highest since August 9, with coking coal and coke also rising sharply.

Chinese markets had been closed for the Golden Week holidays that began October 1.

Potentially relevant tickers include (RIO), (BHP), (VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY)

Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports continued a steady decline to 131.9M metric tons as of Monday, according to data from the SteelHome consultancy.

China's National Party Congress is set to begin in less than a week, which analysts say likely will prompt caution from traders in the meantime.

BHP said recently it is weighing options to expand iron ore production in Western Australia's Pilbara region by ~20%.