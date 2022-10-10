Rigel cutting 16% of workforce after declining to file sNDA for fostamatinib
Oct. 10, 2022
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is eliminating 16% of its workforce -- 30 positions -- in the wake of a decision to not file supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
- Shares are down 12% in after-hours trading.
- The decision not to pursue the sNDA followed guidance from the US FDA on its review of the company's re-analysis of data from a phase 3 trial.
- Due to the workforce cuts, Rigel (RIGL) will recognize a one-time cash severance-related charge of ~$1.5M this quarter. However, the headcount reduction will lead to reduced operating expenses ranging from $7M-$8M annually, beginning in 2023.
