NYSE and JSE join hands on dual listings, ETFs and digital assets
Oct. 10, 2022 5:31 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NYSE, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (or JSE) to collaborate on the dual listing of companies on both exchanges.
- The NYSE and the JSE also agreed to jointly explore the development of new products and share knowledge around ESG, ETFs and digital assets.
- “The agreement that we have signed today with the NYSE will unlock opportunities for investors and issuers of both bourses,” said JSE Group CEO Dr. Leila Fourie “This is the beginning of a new chapter and I am excited about the opportunities we will explore together as we find synergies to grow both our markets. For the JSE, as the largest stock exchange on the African continent with unparalleled market depth and liquidity, we aim to create world-class solutions for both local and international investors.”
