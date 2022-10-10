Zimbabwe's miners do not anticipate significant problems from the government's proposal to collect royalties in the form of refined minerals, the country's Chamber of Mines told Reuters on Monday.

The government said Sunday that Zimbabwe was starting a new policy of accumulating precious and high value minerals to build up a strategic stock of gold, diamonds, platinum group metals and lithium, thus requiring miners to pay part of their royalties in refined metal rather than cash.

Foreign companies with operations in Zimbabwe include Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) (OTCPK:AGPPF), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) (OTCQX:IMPUF), Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) and Caledonia Corp.

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) (OTCQX:IMPUF) said paying royalties in U.S. dollars and/or partly paying in equivalent metal product does not materially change the cost burden on face value, although it "potentially constitutes a significant shift in fiscal policy."

