Portugal's finance minister calls for 28% tax on capital gains from cryptos
Oct. 10, 2022
- Fernando Medina, Portugal's finance minister, has recently submitted a budget draft proposal to parliament calling for a 28% tax on capital gains from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) held for less than a year.
- The country has already taxed crypto-linked capital gains from business-focused activities, CoinDesk pointed out, though citizens were spared.
- Furthermore, crypto mining as well as proceeds from crypto issuances would be considered income and thus levied under the proposed legislation, which still needs to go through the full law-making process.
- As crypto use for investment- and financial-related activities grows globally, some nations are exploring how they can regulate crypto via taxation, including the U.S., U.K., India and South Korea.
- Earlier, OECD introduces global tax reporting framework for crypto assets amid "rapid adoption."
