Airbus delivered 55 jets in September, still far from year-end target

Oct. 10, 2022 4:44 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A320neo - PR-YRH - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said Monday it delivered 55 aircraft in September, up from 39 in August, taking the YTD net tally to 435.

But to reach its full-year target of 700 deliveries, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) must ship an average 88/month; while a year-end push is not unusual, labor and raw material shortages at suppliers will make this year's challenge all the more improbable.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) also booked 13 orders in September, including six A320-family aircraft for Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines, after drawing a blank in August.

Separately, Monday marked the start of the trial of Airbus and Air France, which have been charged with involuntary homicide in a 2009 crash that killed 228 passengers and crew.

