China's September wholesale sales of passenger NEVs at record 675K units, up 94.9% Y/Y
- China's wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached a record 675K units in September vs. 664K estimates, it was the second consecutive month of more than 600K units, according to data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
- A look at the NEV wholesale sales trend:
- For the current month, retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China reached 611K units in September vs. 580k units estimated, accounting for 31.8% of all passenger vehicle sales of 1,922K units, a record high penetration rate, as per China Passenger Car Association report.
- In terms of NEV penetration at retail, local brands were 55.2%, luxury brands 29.7% and mainstream joint venture brands 4.2%.
- All passenger vehicle sales in China reached 2.293M units, up 32.0% year-on-year and up 9.4% from August, according to the CPCA.
- Tesla China's sales in September have recorded 83,135 units, which is up 8% in August.
- BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) wholesale sales in September reached 200K units.
- EV manufacturers include: NIO (NIO); XPeng (XPEV); Li Auto (LI); Tesla (TSLA); BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF).
