Buenaventura reports Q3 production and volume sold output; updates FY22 guidance
Oct. 11, 2022 1:15 AM ETCompañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Peru's largest precious metals producer, Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) reported 3Q22 results for production and volume sold.
- 3Q22 at Tambomayo with gold of 13.76K oz, lead 2.64K MT. and zinc 3.45 MT production exceeded expectations due to an increase in grade and metallurgical recovery. 3Q22 silver production of 546.26K oz. was in line with expectations for the quarter.
- 3Q22 gold production of 20.16K oz. at Orcopampa exceeded expectations due to an increase of treated ore and higher gold grades.
- 3Q22 gold production of 21.9K oz. at Coimolache, was in line with expectations for the quarter.
- 3Q22 silver production of 692.88K oz. at Julcani, exceeded expectations due to increased treated ore and higher silver grades.
- 3Q22 copper production of 12.11K MT at El Brocal.
- Updates FY22 guidance: Tambomayo : gold production to be 50k - 55k; Silver production to be 1.8M - 2.4M; zinc production to be 13.0k - 15.0k; Lead production of 9.5k - 10.5k; Coimolache: gold production to be 80k - 85k; El Brocal: gold production to be 20k - 23k; silver production to be 3.0M - 3.5M; zinc production to be 22.0k - 24.0k; lead production of 6.0k - 7.0k and copper production to be 40.0k - 45.0k.
Comments