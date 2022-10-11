Japan -2.70%. Japan’s current account surplus for August shrank to 58.9 billion yen ($404 million), data from the finance ministry showed. That’s a 96.1% plunge from the same period a year ago.

China -0.09%.

Hong Kong -2.03%.

Australia -0.34%. Australia September business confidence 5 (vs. prior 10).

Australian monthly consumer confidence index falls in October, down 0.9% m/m.

Australia consumer confidence weekly survey falls 1.1%.

Australia data - private survey shows September household spending -0.5% m/m (prior +0.9%).

India -0.51%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.04% at 10,542.10, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.75% to 3,612.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 93.91 points, or 0.32%, to close at 29,202.88.

South Korea's exports down 20.2% y/y in the first 10 days of October.

New Zealand retail sales indicator +1.4% m/m (prior +1%) & +28.6% y/y (prior +26.9%).

New Zealand traffic data points to some upside risk to Q3 GDP - demand resilient.

Shares of the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, dropped as much as 7.1% on its return to trade after a holiday on Monday. The stock was reacting to news of U.S. export controls on high-end tech that are meant to limit China’s ability to buy and manufacture advanced semiconductors used in military equipment.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending nearly 2% losses in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in Covid-19 cases in China increased fears of slowing global demand.

Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.62 a barrel by 0031 GMT, after falling $1.73 in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.58 a barrel, down 55 cents.

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, pinned near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as a firmer dollar and the prospect of further oversized rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve sapped the zero-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,668.29 per ounce, as of 0143 GMT. Prices fell 1.6% on Monday, their biggest one-day percentage decline since Sept. 23.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,679.60 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $19.57 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% $897.50 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,176.00.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.47%; S&P 500 -0.50%; Nasdaq -0.44%.