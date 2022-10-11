Brookdale reports 78.4% month-end occupancy in September
Oct. 11, 2022 2:11 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) reported month-end occupancy of 78.4% in September compared to 77.9% in August.
- The company said it increased both on sequential weighted average occupancy by 50 bps and month-end occupancy basis.
- September weighted average occupancy stood at 76.9% compared to 76.4% in August.
- The company's third quarter move-ins increased 7% and weighted average occupancy increased 390 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.
- The weighted average occupancy grew 750 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021.
- Th company achieved eleventh consecutive months of year over year weighted average occupancy growth.
