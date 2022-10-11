Japan current account surplus plunges in August as imports weigh

Oct. 11, 2022 2:28 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan's current account surplus narrowed sharply to ¥58.9 billion in August 2022 from ¥1,500 billion in the same month a year earlier, pointing to the smallest figure on record for August month and missing market forecasts of a surplus of ¥121.8 billion. That’s a 96.1% plunge from the same period a year ago.
  • The country’s trade deficit jumped to ¥2,490.6 billion from ¥384.7 billion a year ago, as exports grew by 23.7 percent year-on-year while imports jumped 52.9 percent due to high commodity prices and a slump in yen.
  • In addition, the gap in services account widened to ¥615.9 billion from ¥188.6 billion.
  • Meantime, the surplus of primary income increased to ¥3,327.1 billion from ¥2,266.2 billion in the prior year.
  • Further, the shortfall of secondary income narrowed to ¥161.7 billion from ¥192.4 billion.

