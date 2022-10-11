ASE Technology September revenues grew 12.2% Y/Y to $2,176 million
Oct. 11, 2022 3:27 AM ETASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX) reports September net revenues of $2.18B, up 12.2% Y/Y and 2.0% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 16.9% Y/Y and 2.0% over the prior month.
- Q3 net revenues of $6.26B, up 15.5% Y/Y and 14.3% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 21.0% Y/Y and 14.3% over the prior month.
- Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business are $1.06B, -3.1 Y/Y, and declined 3.5% M/M; on proforma basis revenues was up 4.4% Y/Y and declined 3.5% M/M over the prior month.
- Q3 net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business are $98.83B, +9.7 Y/Y, and +4.0% M/M; on proforma basis revenues was up 9.5% Y/Y and +1.2% M/M over the prior month.
- Shares are up 2.29% after-hours.
