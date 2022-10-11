Bank of England sounds 'fire sale' alarm as it intervenes again

The Bank of England widened its intervention in the debt markets to include inflation-linked bonds Tuesday following a sharp rise in yields the day before.

The 10-year gilt yield dropped 7 basis points to 4.40% following the move. Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) was flat against the dollar around $1.105.

The BoE on Monday expanded the size of its bond-buying program designed to push yields lower to 10B pounds per day until Friday. It said today that 5B pounds of that purchasing power will be allocated to buy index-linked gilts, which are linked to inflation with a benchmark to the Retail Price Index.

The surge in yields on Monday was driven by index-linked gilts, with yields on 10-year inflation-linked securities soaring 64 basis points. That was a record move going back to 1992 and more than twice the rise seen in conventional 10-year gilt yields, according to Bloomberg.

The BoE also said it pauses selling corporate bonds on its balance sheet acquired during its Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme QE program.

Material risk to financial stability: The "beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts," the BoE said in a statement. "Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability."

"These additional operations will act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity," the central bank added. "As with the conventional gilt purchase operations, these additional index-linked gilt purchases will be time limited and fully indemnified by HM Treasury."

The BoE is also grappling with tight labor conditions after a record number of people stopped looking for jobs, driving the unemployment rate down to 3.5% in the three months to August, the lowest since 1974.

Upward pressure on gilts "built late last week, after MPC member David Ramsden concluded in a speech that 'however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course and set monetary policy to return inflation to achieve the 2% target sustainably,'" Pantheon Macro's economist Samuel Tombs wrote.

Tombs said that he expects gilt yields to be lower by year end, but thinks the Monetary Policy Committee will have to be more cautious with hikes, boosting rates by 75 basis points at the next meeting (the market is currently pricing in 115 bps).

Will U.S. get caught up in QT protests?: Longer Treasury yields are moving higher, with the 10-year yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) up 6 basis points to 3.94%. The BoE move has little immediate impact for investors in U.S. securities, but the global markets are sending a signal that there will be adverse consequences as central banks try quantitative tightening.

"The bottom line is, after decades of central bank stimulus inflating bubbles and financial leverage to grotesque heights, the markets are still in charge and they just won’t tolerate QT," SocGen's Albert Edwards wrote after the first BoE intervention. "I keep citing Mike Tyson’s famous quote, 'everyone has a plan till they get punched in the face.' Which reminds me, isn’t the Fed in the process of doubling its QT to $96bn a month? Good luck with that!"

The Fed's Charles Evans said yesterday he sees QT completed in a few years.

For stocks (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) (IWM), BofA strategist Michael Hartnett said on Friday a risk would struggle to rally in Q4 if central bank "policy panics" fail and U.K. gilt yields "amazingly" rose despite the BoE's new QE moves.

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said the Fed may indeed have to follow the same path as the BoE with M2 money supply growth in the "danger zone."

"Some may argue that the UK is in a unique situation and so this doesn’t portend other central banks doing the same thing," Wilson said. "However, this is how it starts. In other words, investors can’t be as adamant that the Fed will choose to or be able to follow through on its guidance."