CME Group ADV climbs 21% Y/Y to 6.1M in Q3
Oct. 11, 2022 3:57 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume accelerated 21% to 6.1M contracts in Q3, reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, it said Tuesday.
- Q3's increase was driven by 36% growth in foreign exchange products, a 32% increase in interest rate products and a 25% growth in equity index products.
- Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 22.4M contracts in Q3 2022, up 26% over the same period in 2021, largely driven growth in equity index products, up 46%, foreign exchange products, up 41%, and interest rate products, up 28%.
- "We saw a considerable uptick in volumes outside of the U.S. in Q3 year on year, and we are committed to working with clients in these regions and beyond to provide them with the tools to manage their risk going forward," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets, CME Group.
