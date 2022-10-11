UK unemployment hits 48-year low while real wages fall sharply
Oct. 11, 2022
- U.K. unemployment fell to 3.5% in the three months to August, its lowest since 1974, from 3.6% in the previous period and compared to market forecasts of 3.6%.
- The economic inactivity rate, meanwhile, rose by 0.6 percentage points to a five-year high of 21.7%. This increase in the latest quarter was largely driven by those aged 50 to 64 years and those aged 16 to 24 years. The quarterly increase was driven by people inactive because they are long-term sick or because they are students. Numbers of those economically inactive because they are long-term sick increased to a record high.
- Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) was 6.0% and growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 5.4% among employees in June to August 2022. Average regular pay growth was 6.2% for the private sector and 2.2% for the public sector. In real terms (adjusted for inflation) over the year, total pay fell by 2.4% and regular pay fell by 2.9%.
