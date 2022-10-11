European markets retreated ahead of key U.S. inflation print and beginning of earnings season

Oct. 11, 2022 4:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.85%

Germany -0.72%

France -0.59%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.8% in early trade, with basic resources shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Italian Industrial Production MoM: 2.3% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.4%).

UK Unemployment Rate: 3.5% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.6%).

Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than six basis point to 3.95%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 2.30%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 4.40%.

