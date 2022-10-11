Roche launches PRAME Antibody for better detection of skin cancer
Oct. 11, 2022 4:26 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) launched Anti-PRAME (EPR 20330) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody to identify PRAME protein expression in tissue samples from patients with suspected melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
- Because the PRAME (PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma) protein is expressed in most melanomas, the PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody is used to help differentiate between benign and malignant lesions to improve diagnostic decisions. If PRAME expression is detected, it suggests that the lesion is malignant, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
- The Swiss pharma giant added that the PRAME Antibody is fully automated on the full line of Roche BenchMark IHC/ISH instruments.
Comments